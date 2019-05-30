Four Stephen Decatur High School Seniors Presented With Scholarships From Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club

by
Four Stephen Decatur High School Seniors Presented With Scholarships From Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club presented four $2,000 scholarships to seniors at Stephen Decatur High School on May 22. Pictured, from left, are club President Margaret Mudron and recipients Kadena Snell, Jonathan Petito, Allison Jones and Kennedy Duke.