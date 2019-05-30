BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track athletes turned in several outstanding performances in the state championship meet last weekend including a state title for London Drummond in the high jump.

Drummond finished second in the high jump in the 3A-East regional meet two weeks ago to qualify for the state championship meet. Last weekend, Drummond leaped 6’4” in the high jump to win the state championship in the event.

Three other Decatur track athletes also qualified for the state championship meet and turned in solid performances last weekend. Margie Rayne finished fourth in the discus and ninth in the shot put. Jessica Janney finished eighth in the high jump, while Daletez Smith finished 16th in the shot put.