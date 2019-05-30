Drummond Wins State Title In High Jump

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track athletes turned in several outstanding performances in the state championship meet last weekend including a state title for London Drummond in the high jump.

Drummond finished second in the high jump in the 3A-East regional meet two weeks ago to qualify for the state championship meet. Last weekend, Drummond leaped 6’4” in the high jump to win the state championship in the event.

Three other Decatur track athletes also qualified for the state championship meet and turned in solid performances last weekend. Margie Rayne finished fourth in the discus and ninth in the shot put. Jessica Janney finished eighth in the high jump, while Daletez Smith finished 16th in the shot put.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.