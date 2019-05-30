OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 10th Annual Memorial Day Tournament last weekend was a big success. In the tuna division, it was the crew on the Primary Search (pictured above) taking first-place with a 40.2-pounder worth $5,085. The Primary Search also took second place with a 39.6-pounder worth $1.462. The crew on the Hall Pass shared second place in the tuna division also with a 39.6-pounder worth $1,462.

In the bluefish division, it was angler Robert Maroney fishing from the shore taking first blue with a 9.2-pounder. The crew on the Just One More took second place with a seven-pounder and third place with a 5.8 pounder. The Just One More won $540 in prize money.