Worcester Prep Middle School Spring Lacrosse Award Winners Announced

Winners of Worcester Prep Middle School lacrosse awards for the spring lacrosse season were, from left, Linley Hill, eighth grade coaches award; Claire Windrow, seventh grade most improved; Annie Carter, eighth grade MVP; Griffin Jones, eighth grade coaches award; Dylan McGovern, seventh grade most improved; and Harrison Humes, eighth grade MVP.