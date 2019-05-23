BERLIN — Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) has announced its 5th Annual GOLD on the Green Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled on Wednesday, June 19, at Ocean City Golf Club’s Newport Bay Course in Berlin. This is GOLD’s major annual fundraising event.

If you’re not a golfer, there are other great ways to promote your business and sponsorships. GOLD is requesting donations of items for golfers’ gift bags, which can include a business logo, and raffle and award prizes. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

The 18-hole golf tournament will be a scramble format, with registration and lunch at 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. A buffet awards dinner with carving station follows the tournament.

Appreciation goes out again to the 2018 GOLD on the Green Golf Tournament’s generous sponsors including Pedar B. Didriksen DDS; Jim & Jan Perdue; Eric Vinson & Company; Bergey & Company, P.A.; Taylor Bank; Coastal Drapery & Blinds; Coates, Coates & Coates, P.A.; Lawn Doctor; Mirror Salon; Barbely’s Landscape; River Run Community; Aflac/Kevin Bowen; Atlantic General Hospital; Berlin Oral Surgery; Bluewater Development; and Cards Technology.

All proceeds will benefit GOLD’s emergency assistance programs for Worcester County residents who experience an unexpected crisis while already living in poverty and low-income circumstances.

During 2018, GOLD provided vital support for 919 families, which included 1,292 adults and 1,468 children, a total of 2,760 Worcester County residents served. Assistance was provided to help avoid eviction, prevent disconnection of utilities or reconnect services, provide food and clothing, meet urgent medical needs, provide crucial transportation, assist children transitioning from homes into foster care, and to provide items to meet basic needs for infants, young children, vulnerable adults, and those who are homeless.

Registration forms are available on GOLD’s website at www.WorcesterCountyGOLD.org. For more information about the tournament or how to become a sponsor or donate items, contact Executive Director Sandy Sipes at 410-677-6830 or email WorcesterCountyGOLD@gmail.com.