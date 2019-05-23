Worcester County Commission For Women Presents Winners Of Empowering Women 2019 Scholarship

Worcester County Commission For Women Presents Winners Of Empowering Women 2019 Scholarship

The Worcester County Commission for Women (WCCW) presented the winners of their Empowering Women 2019 scholarship at a reception May 8 at Waterman’s Seafood Company in West Ocean City. The annual scholarships are available to any Worcester County female resident with plans to further her education. A combined $2,500 was awarded to three outstanding Worcester County high school students, Nicolette Vickers of Pocomoke High School and Alexandra Richwalski and Mia Dill of Stephan Decatur High School students. Pictured, from left, are Tamara White, co-chair WCCW; Richwalski; Dill; Liz Mumford, co-chair WCCW; and Vanessa Alban WCCW Scholarship Chair.