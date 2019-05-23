Worcester Coaching Duo Set To Retire

BERLIN- Nearly two decades and over 200 wins later, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity tennis coaching duo is set to retire with the dynasty firmly intact.

Head Coach Cyndee Hudson and Assistant Coach Debbie Speier have directed the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity tennis team since 2002. In those 18 seasons, the Mallards have compiled a record of 201-20 and have gone unbeaten a remarkable nine times, or half of the coaching duo’s tenure.

This year’s team kept the tradition alive, going unbeaten during the season and capturing and claiming its fourth consecutive conference championship. All good things must come to an end, however, and Hudson and Speier are retiring at the end of the current school year.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.