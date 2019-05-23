BERLIN- Nearly two decades and over 200 wins later, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity tennis coaching duo is set to retire with the dynasty firmly intact.

Head Coach Cyndee Hudson and Assistant Coach Debbie Speier have directed the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity tennis team since 2002. In those 18 seasons, the Mallards have compiled a record of 201-20 and have gone unbeaten a remarkable nine times, or half of the coaching duo’s tenure.

This year’s team kept the tradition alive, going unbeaten during the season and capturing and claiming its fourth consecutive conference championship. All good things must come to an end, however, and Hudson and Speier are retiring at the end of the current school year.