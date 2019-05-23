BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in strong performances in the state 3A-East region meet last week with a handful of top 10 finishes.

On the girls’ side, Margie Rayne won the discus event and finished fourth in the shot put. Zoriah Shockley also finished ninth in the shot put and 13th in the discus. Jessica Janney finished eighth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.

In the girls’ 800, Caroline Gardner finished 17th and Devon Kramer was 18th. Mikayla Denault finished 17th in both the 1,600 and the 3,200. Giana Cauble finished 13th in the 100-meter hurdles and 14th in the 300-meter hurdles. In the relays, the Decatur team of Imani Walker, Tija Lewis, Janney and Cauble finished ninth in the 4×200. The team of Dori Krasner, Denault, Kramer and Gardner finished seventh in the 4×800.

London Drummond finished second in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump. Daletez Smith finished fourth in the shot put and Trevor Jones finished ninth in the discus. Samuel Oates finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles, while Victor Vick was 11th. Vick finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Oates was 10th.

Brandon Quach finished 16th in the 100-meter dash. Chad Fischer finished 13th in the 400 and 14th in the 800. Liam Foley finished 20th in the 3,200. In the relays, the Decatur team of Quach, Drummond, Daquon Collick and Jonathan Santana finished seventh in the 4×100. Quach, Collick, Vick and Jay McCarter finished eighth in the 4×200. Fischer, Matthew Brown, Tristan Dutton and Richard Poist finished eighth in the 4×800 relay.