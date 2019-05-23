SALISBURY – This Memorial Day weekend, residents are invited to run in honor of Wicomico County residents who served the United States and didn’t make it home. The Run to Remember Memorial Day 5K is set for Saturday, May 25 and registration is open now.

The 5K begins at 9 a.m. at WinterPlace Park, located at 6737 Blue Ribbon Road in Salisbury. Check-in and race-day registration begin at 8 a.m., and walkers and leashed pets are also welcome.

New this year is a 1 Mile Fun Walk, which will not be timed.

The event benefits the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

“The Run to Remember Memorial Day 5K is a great opportunity to enjoy running or walking in the outdoors while also supporting a worthy cause,” said Vanessa Junkin, assistant director of marketing and public relations for Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism.

The cost is $25 in advance or $30 on race day. For military who register in person with ID, the cost is $20. The deadline to guarantee a shirt has passed. The top male and female finishers in six age groups will receive awards.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held two days after the 5K, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Midway Room of the Civic Center.

Registration for the 5K and fun walk is available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org. For more information, contact Allen Swiger at 410-548-4900, ext. 108, or at aswiger@wicomicocounty.org.