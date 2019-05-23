Ocean City Elementary School Fourth Grade Students Participated In College And Career Exploration Program

by
Ocean City Elementary School Fourth Grade Students Participated In College And Career Exploration Program

At Ocean City Elementary School, fourth grade students participated in a college and career exploration program, culminating in Career Day. Professionals on hand were Pfc. Danielle Braniff of the Ocean City Police Department; Darin Engh, musician and owner of Beach Music; Dave Messick, videographer, Unscene Productions; Jean Vivola, meteorologist, WMDT 47 News; Terry McGean, Ocean City engineer; and Brooke Rogers, head of the art department at Salisbury University.