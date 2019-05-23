SNOW HILL — Volunteers make Worcester County a better place to live, work and visit. To honor volunteers whose contributions help improve the quality of life locally, Worcester County residents are invited to nominate individuals, organizations and businesses for the 2019 Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County awards.

The nomination period will open May 24 and all nominations must be submitted by June 24. A recognition ceremony for all nominees will take place Aug. 21.

“The Volunteer Spirit awards program partners with grass roots nonprofits to recognize volunteers whose work helps to make their programs possible,” Volunteer Services Manager Kelly Brinkley said. “It’s all about saying thanks to individuals who notice a need and then dive in to fill a gap in the community. These are the individuals, groups, and organizations whose creativity and ingenuity keep making our communities more vibrant.”

Nominations will be accepted, with one winner to be chosen from each of the following categories — young professionals, individual, lifetime achievement, member of the board, faith-based, group/team, non-profit volunteer program, local business, municipal/county government employee (volunteering on personal time), and veteran/veterans group. Nominees should reside in and represent the volunteer spirit of Worcester County.

New this year, Volunteer Spirit nomination forms may be filled out and submitted online at www.co.worcester.md.us or by visiting #WorcesterVolunteerConnection on Facebook. Hard copies will be available at the following locations: Human Resources in the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill, all five branch libraries or by contacting Volunteer Services Manager Kelly Brinkley at 410-632-0090 or kbrinkley@co.worcester.md.us.

The Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County takes place in cooperation with the annual Governor’s Service Awards program. The youth category previously included in these programs will now be recognized separately in the inaugural Youth Service Awards program. For more information about the Youth Service Awards, visit https://gosv.maryland.gov/youth-service-awards.