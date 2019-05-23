Four Worcester Prep student-athletes won Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference Player of the Year awards in their respective sports this spring. Pictured above, from left are Abi Plylar (girls’ varsity tennis), Dominic Anthony (boys’ varsity tennis), Carly Hoffman (girls’ varsity lacrosse), and Hunter Gentry (boys’ varsity lacrosse). Submitted photo

BERLIN- It was a clean sweep for Worcester Prep when the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) spring post-season awards were announced including four student athletes who won conference player of the year awards in their respective sports.

Each of Worcester’s four spring varsity sports teams won their conference championships this year and four Mallards won ESIAC Player of the Year awards Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team won the ESIAC championship for the seventh season and finished the year with a 12-4 record. Junior midfielder Carly Hoffman was named ESIAC Player of the Year and the Mallards were well represented on the All-Conference team. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference Team were Madison Van Orden, Ally Matha, Myranda Beebe, Hoffman, Gracie Gardner, Abbi Nechay and Delaney Abercrombie.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team went 9-4 on the season and won the ESIAC championship, but fell in the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League (MILL) championship game. The Mallards compete in both conferences. Goalkeeper Hunter Gentry was named ESIAC Player of the Year. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were Brice Richins, Cooper Richins, Alec Dembeck, Cole Berry, Graham McColgan and Gentry.

Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity tennis team was dominating all season, going unbeaten and winning its fourth straight ESIAC championship. Abi Plylar was named ESIAC Player of the year. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were Saylor McGuiness, Mesa Cammack, Maya Natesan, Waverly Choy, Summer Walker, Annika Larsen and Plylar.

The Mallards’ boys’ varsity tennis team also won the conference championship and singles champion Dominic Anthony was named ESIAC Player of the Year for the second year in a row. Also named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were Frank Carter, Joseph Schwartz, Ryan Brafman, Colin Miller, Graham Hammond and Anthony.