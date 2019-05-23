OCEAN CITY — In a rare double-header, two rehabilitated grey seals rescued earlier this winter and spring were successfully released from the beach in Ocean City on Thursday morning.National Aquarium Animal Rescue and Health officials on Thursday morning released George Washington Carver and Edwin Hubble from the beach at 40th Street with a big crowd… Read more »
SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials are moving forward with a budget that includes a one-cent property tax increase as well as a slight income tax rate increase.Though county staff initially proposed increasing the existing $.835 property tax rate by two cents, the Worcester County Commissioners during the past two weeks have cut proposed spending… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved the fiscal year 2020 budget after rationalizing the constant property tax rate, which for some will represent a modest increase.When the fiscal year 2020 budget was presented in April, the property tax rate was set at the constant yield rate of .4585, which was actually lower than… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — On the eve of another summer season, Ocean City Police are warning residents, business owners and their employees to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency after reports of phony bills being circulated.In the last week, there have been two reports of counterfeit currency being circulated including several fake $100 bills. The… Read more »