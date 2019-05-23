OCEAN PINES — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation extended an invitation this week for all to attend the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony will be held Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at the memorial site on Route 589, between Cathell and Manklin Creek roads.

The ceremony will feature patriotic music and pageantry, honoring the service men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms Americans enjoy today. A special moment will also honor local Gold Star mothers and American Ex-POW’s. Jack Caldwell will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Music will be provided by Frank Nanna and the WWIIunes, featuring Todd Crosby. Randy Lee Ashcraft. The Delmarva Chorus will also perform.

Golf carts will be circulating from tent to parking lot for those needing some assistance. Please bring a lawn chair, as seating under the tent is limited. The ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center in the event of inclement weather.