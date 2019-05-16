Two different perspectives on the new obstacle course in Ocean City are pictured. Photo by Robert J Banach/Ocean City Cool.com

OCEAN CITY — With the new WreckTangle obstacle course downtown at 3rd Street nearing its grand opening next week, there will be a wide variety of rates and opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy Ocean City’s latest attraction.

The Mayor and Council this winter approved a one-year lease with an option for subsequent years for the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course. The ninja-style obstacle course has been set up in a largely underused area at the municipal park complex at 3rd Street near the Ocean Bowl. Tourism Director Donna Abbott briefed the Recreation and Parks Commission on the progress of WreckTangle during Tuesday’s meeting and said with a few minor details to complete, the new attraction is set to open next week.

“There is a training session set for next Thursday and the grand opening celebration is set for next Friday,” she said. “They’ve hired a local school teacher from the area to run it day to day.”

Woodward opened its first obstacle course in Colorado in 2017 and now has similar obstacle courses in ski resorts in Vermont and Utah, Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania, Woodward West in California and at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya Resort in Mexico. The WreckTangle in Ocean City will be the progressive sports company’s seventh with more locations anticipated.

With 10 obstacles, participants will have an awesome experience as they compete with friends to make it through the WreckTangle. Obstacles are designed to be achievable and fun for kids and adults of any age. With encouraging instructors, camaraderie with friends and the satisfaction of taking on and completing the 10 obstacles will make the WreckTangle an experience residents and visitors to Ocean City will want to do over and over again.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Abbott announced the rate schedule for the new attraction, information residents and visitors have been clamoring for since the announcement was made in February.

A basic one-hour pass is being offered at $14.99, with a one-hour session including a wristband at $19.99. The wristband allows participants to check their progress each time they complete the obstacle course and to compete against others at the Ocean City. Not only will residents and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the obstacle course in Ocean City, but the wristband will allow participants to compete in timed competitions with their friends and family, with others in Ocean City or with others at the different WreckTangle venues.

A daily pass with a wristband will cost $39.99, while a weekly pass will cost $89.99. The venue is also offering a season-long pass for $249.99. Local residents will get a free wristband on their first visit and a 10% discount on subsequent visits. A replacement wristband will cost $4.99. The WreckTangle will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last session starting at 7 p.m.

Abbott said the hours of operation might change, but that the promoters don’t anticipate being open later than 8 p.m. She said the set-up is nearly complete with just a few final elements to install. She also said viewing areas could be included for non-participants.

“There is one more component to install,” she said. “The mayor suggested putting a small set of bleachers down there so parents, friends and family can watch.”

Abbott said the WreckTangle will also be available to different groups at discounted rates throughout the season.

“They’re talking about a team-building discount for local businesses or sports teams,” she said. “They are also going to provide classes and clinics, plus weekly race series and championships. There will be a lot of opportunities for teams, conventions and camps. It’s pretty exciting.”