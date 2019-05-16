Worcester Prep sophomore Hannah Perdue won the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA) high school Congressional Essay Contest, securing a scholarship to attend their weeklong Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar. This year’s topic was “What do you think the authors of the Bill of Rights intended the Second Amendment to mean and is it being interpreted correctly today?” Out of more than 100 Maryland essay contest entries, Perdue’s persuasive essay was one of only two selected winners from the state who received a scholarship to attend the NSCDA Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar in June. Perdue will join the other top essay winners from each state for an enlightening week in D.C. to learn more about the government and meet with members of Congress and the media. Perdue was also recently awarded an additional monetary scholarship from the local chapter of the NSCDA Maryland Eastern Shore Committee to apply toward the college of her choice.