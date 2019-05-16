BLC Approves Family Entertainment Complex For Old JR’s Site SNOW HILL – The connections of Ropewalk are moving forward with plans to bring a new family friendly restaurant to north Ocean City.Ropewalk’s Marc McFaul and Chris Reda shared plans for a new restaurant, AlleyOops, with the Worcester County Board of License (BLC) Commissioners this week. The restaurant, which did receive liquor license approval from… Read more »

Berlin Council Officially Approves 18% Tax Hike In 4-1 Vote BERLIN – After months of discussion, town officials approved an 18% property tax increase.On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted 4-1, with Councilman Zack Tyndall opposed, to approve a tax rate of $.80 per $100 of assessed value. The approved increase is lower than the 34% tax hike initially discussed but citizens continued to express… Read more »

New Stansell Coastal Hospice House Celebrated OCEAN PINES – A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the region’s first residential hospice house drew a crowd of community members to Ocean Pines this week.On Wednesday, officials with Coastal Hospice, community members and representatives from various boards, businesses and government agencies gathered to celebrate the opening of the Macky & Pam Stansell… Read more »