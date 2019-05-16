Worcester County Public Schools Celebrate 150 Years Of Reading

To celebrate 150 years of reading in Worcester County Public Schools, on the 150th day of school, Berlin Intermediate School sixth graders chose books to read and keep that were donated by Stephen Decatur High School’s National English Honor Society. Pictured are sixth graders Sergio Bravo-Cocone, Peter Snyder, Samantha Boger and Damira Hill.