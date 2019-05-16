Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Makes $1,450 In Donations To Several Local Organizations

Women’s Club of Ocean Pines has announced $1,450 in donations to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Coastal Hospice, Ocean Pines Parks and Recreation Department, Worcester County Veterans Memorial and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Student Outreach Program. Pictured with representatives from the organizations are Treasurer Irene Daly and President Donna McCracken.