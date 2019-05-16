Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Announces Recipients Of College Scholarships

by
Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Announces Recipients Of College Scholarships

The Women’s Club of Ocean Pines has announced the recipients of college scholarships for 2019. Pictured, from left, are scholarship recipients Jenna Miller, Anna Kiesewetter and Sierra Payne. These Stephen Decatur High School seniors were awarded scholarships for your academic achievements, extracurricular involvement and dedication to your community.