Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

May 17: Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, New-ark. Platters are $10 each and include flounder filet,macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, dessert. Beverage is included for those who eat in.

May 17-19: Berlin PetSmart Adoption Event

Friday 2-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Many adoptable cats and dogs from Town Cats of Ocean City, Worcester County Humane Society and Forgotten Cats.

May 18: BBQ Chicken

11 a.m.-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Half barbecue chicken and roll: $8/person. Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Ministry. 443-880-4746.

May 18: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

May 18: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

Refreshments: 9:45 a.m.; business meeting: 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Project for May: marble vase. Cost: $6. Call 410-208-4317 to reserve your project.

May 18: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.mm. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker will be Megan Outten, outreach coordinator for the Skipjack Wind Farm. Outten, an Eastern Shore native and Salisbury University graduate, will explain the current status of the project. Cub is not taking a position on the project either for or against. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

May 18 And June 14: Flags For Heroes 2019

Veterans Memorial Park, Route 589 between Manklin Creek Road and Cathell Road. Sponsor a flag for $50. Each flag honors a person who has made a difference in someone’s life: military member, first responder, teacher, community leader, anyone who has been a hero in your life. Rotary Club of Ocean City/Berlin and Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation. Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. cliff0917@aol.com.

May 19: Crab Cake Platter

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Street, Bishopville. Must pre-order. Only 100 platters available. One crab cake on a roll, cole slaw, baked beans, water or soda. Call or text: 443-880-6966.

May 23: Republican Women Of Worcester County

May Luncheon Meeting

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. Ocean 13 restaurant on the Boardwalk at 13th Street, Ocean City. Guest speaker: Board of Directors member Cindy Ostrowski, who will discuss the many programs available, including counseling, youth programs, CASA and career assistance. Cost of luncheon: $20 per person. Cutoff date for reservations is May 17. annlutz60@gmail.com or 410-208-9767.

May 23: Worcester County Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Former Democratic Sen. James Mathias will discuss activities of the recently concluded Maryland General Assembly and his new position as legislative liaison for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES0. His report will be in lieu of Sen. Carozza who was not able to attend the April club meeting. Public is welcome to attend. Refreshments served. 443-523-4491.

May 25: Steak Dinner

3-7 p.m. American Legion 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., next to Rite Aid, Berlin. Public welcome. Dinner includes 14-oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad, dinner roll for $16. Pre-order required. Call Don at 410-600-5294 or Ray at 410-215-9354 for tickets or pick them up from the legion bartender.

May 25: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Carry-out available. Bake sale.

May 25: Artisans Fair Craft Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Route 26, Ocean View, Del. Artisans will exhibit both indoors and outdoors, showing textiles, metal work, fine art, glass, jewelry, pottery, photography, woodworking and sculpture. An outside farmers market will offer a variety of produce and specialty foods from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Other attractions include a raffle auction of artisans’ work, silent auction for two quilts, baked goods, a 50-50 cash raffle and breakfast, lunch and snack items. Free admission and free parking. Proceeds benefit the college scholarship fund of South Coastal Delaware AARP. 302-732-6336.

May 30: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games begin at 7 p.m. Salisbury Jaycees, Salisbury Moose Lodge 654, Snow Hill Road, Salisbury. More than $1,500 in prizes. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Table reservations available. Prizes start at $75 per game, with a $150 jackpot. Special bingos, raffles, pull tabs, 50/50 and concessions available. Sponsors are sought for the event. Proceeds benefit Jaycees activities. For tickets, table reservations, sponsorships, email kyle@salisburyjc.com, www.salisburyjc.com or www.facebook.com/salisburyjaycees.

May 31: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Spring Open House

9-11 a.m. MBS, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. All are welcome. MBS is a pre-K3 through eighth grade school. 410-2 08-1600.

June 1: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (corner of Route 611 and Sng Harbor Road). Breakfast and baked items offered. Thirty-five-plus vendors. Information or space rental: 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@g-mail.com.

June 4: OWL Summit-Older & Wiser Living

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Peninsula Home Care. Fee health care conference, Shorebirds Stadium Executive Club. OWL Summit attendance, free parking, boxed lunch and door prizes for all attendees. RSVP required by May 30. To register, call 410-543-7550 or visit peninsulahomecare.com.:

June 6: Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Game Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Organize a table to play a game of cards with friends or we’ll find a group that needs a player. Munchies and beverages during play, lunch entree from choice of three. Raffles. Cost: $30, payable to WC-OP. Fundraiser to benefit high school scholarship and community donations program. 410-600-0552, 443-397-6121 or soonerkay@gmail.com.

June 7: Dancing Under The Stars

7-10 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center. Join in for a night of blues and jazz, fellowship and fun under the big tent in the spacious yard. Music provided by VT Second Edition, reviving their original band, The Vibratones. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations: 410-641-0638. The Vibratones began at UMES in the early ’60s and played well into the ’70s throughout the Eastern Shore at clubs, graduations and other community and social events. Sure to bring back sweet memories of the musical adventures of the past. This fundraiser benefits ongoing expenses of maintaining this local historical gem built in 1923 to educate African American students in grades one-seven. Many former students will be joining in this event.

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

9 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

Sept. 7: Walk To End Epilepsy

8 a.m. Boardwalk at the Inlet, Ocean City. Free registration. Join the Epilepsy Foundation Maryland at this nationwide walk to end epilepsy, a fun, family-friendly walk that brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. Features kids’ games, purple tent, scavenger hunt, entertainment. Money raised from the walk helps fund research and awareness, training programs and first aid, as well as improved access to specialty and supportive care for the more than 60,000 people affected by epilepsy in Maryland. Create a team, sponsor an activity or be a volunteer. Epilepsy.com/Maryland or mwontrop@efa.org.