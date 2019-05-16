Things I Like – May 17, 2019

A great sunset to end a rainy day

Talks with my kids during road trips

Going to bed early on Sunday night

Close youth soccer games

Infused iced teas

The funny hats at the big horse races

When the referees don’t have an impact on a game

The last couple months binge watching “Game of Thrones”

Randomly finding a great restaurant while traveling

When it feels like summer is near

Mother’s Day pictures on Facebook

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.