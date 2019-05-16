OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is now accepting reservations for the second year of “The Big Get-Together,” a fun tastings event that brings together local art, craft beer, local wines and food prepared by local restaurants, on Wednesday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The event will raise funds for the programs of the Art League.

Co-sponsored by the OC Foodie Tour, ShoreCraft Beer, and Windmill Creek Vineyards & Winery, the event puts together tastings of local food prepared by local restaurants with hand-selected craft beer from local breweries, locally-produced wines, and local art displayed in the galleries of the Arts Center. Claire Esham of Ocean City will entertain with live music. Artist Halie Torris will be offering wine glasses she hand paints in various designs. The OC Bay Hopper will be on the waterway by the venue.

New this year is the “99 Bottles of Wine on the Wall” benefit wine auction where patrons can take a chance on mystery wines that include several bottles with superior vintages plus surprise gift cards to local restaurants and venues.

“This is your chance to support the arts and have fun with your friends at the same time,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Get together for an enjoyable night out and celebrate what brings folks to our town: delicious local food, hand-crafted beer, and wine produced right here in Worcester County. Brewing hand-crafted beer is an art. Growing and producing wine is an art. So is presenting hors d’oeuvres in a hand-designed way. This event ‘gets-together’ those crafts with original artwork, including a ‘Felines vs. Canines’ show where sales benefit the Humane Society.”

Local restaurants serving food at the event include restaurants from the OC Foodie Tour, where diners sample specialty plates on the downtown and midtown routes of the tour. Those restaurants include Longboard Cafe, Sanibel’s Oceanside 32, Higgins Crab House, Tailchasers, Pit & Pub, Buxy’s Salty Dog, Dolle’s, and Candy Kitchen. Three local breweries — represented by ShoreCraft Beer and including Tall Tales, Burley Oak, and Fin City — will serve craft beer tastings.

Also premiering at the event is the participation of the local Windmill Creek Vineyards & Winery, a family owned and operated vineyard, winery, wild flower farm and special events venue situated on Worcester Highway.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door the night of the event. Reservations are available at artleagueofoceancity.org or by calling 410-524-9433.