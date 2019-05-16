Ocean City Lions Club Presents $1,500 Check To Berlin Intermediate School Peer Mediator Program

Ocean City Lions Club President Norm Cathell presented a $1,500 check to Michelle Bankert for the Berlin Intermediate School Peer Mediator Program. Peer Mediators are selected by their peers as being positive leaders at BIS.