Mallards Fall Short In MILL Title Game

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team lost a tough one to Calverton, 8-7, in the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League (MILL) championship game last weekend despite a valiant comeback attempt.

The Mallards faced Calverton in the MILL championship game at Washington College in Chestertown last Friday. Worcester competes in both the MILL and the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference and had already claimed the ESIAC title.

A win over Calverton would have given the Mallards a sweep of its two conference championships, but Cougars had other ideas. Worcester scored first just four minutes into the game, but Calverton answered five minutes later. The two teams were deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Calverton went on a run in the decisive second quarter, outscoring the Mallards, 4-1, in the period to take a 6-3 lead into halftime. Worcester scored the first two goals of the third quarter to cut the Cougars’ lead to 6-5, but could not get any closer.

Calverton’s goalie was outstanding all game with 13 saves including a big one as time expired that would have sent the game into overtime. The Cougars held and claimed the MILL title with the 8-7 win. Worcester finished the season with an overall 9-5 record and won the ESIAC championship.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.