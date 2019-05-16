BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team lost a tough one to Calverton, 8-7, in the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League (MILL) championship game last weekend despite a valiant comeback attempt.

The Mallards faced Calverton in the MILL championship game at Washington College in Chestertown last Friday. Worcester competes in both the MILL and the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference and had already claimed the ESIAC title.

A win over Calverton would have given the Mallards a sweep of its two conference championships, but Cougars had other ideas. Worcester scored first just four minutes into the game, but Calverton answered five minutes later. The two teams were deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Calverton went on a run in the decisive second quarter, outscoring the Mallards, 4-1, in the period to take a 6-3 lead into halftime. Worcester scored the first two goals of the third quarter to cut the Cougars’ lead to 6-5, but could not get any closer.

Calverton’s goalie was outstanding all game with 13 saves including a big one as time expired that would have sent the game into overtime. The Cougars held and claimed the MILL title with the 8-7 win. Worcester finished the season with an overall 9-5 record and won the ESIAC championship.