OCEAN CITY-The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its first contest of the 2019 summer-long tournament series last weekend with decent conditions for the opener.

In the boys’ under-12 competition, Gavin Bren finished first, Nate Winklbauer was second, Seamus Orth was third an Riley Dietterick was fourth. Bren also finished first in the boys’ under-14 bracket, while Kade Sommers was second, Orth was third, Dietterick was fourth, Christopher Morandi was fifth and Canton Ryall was sixth.

In the boys’ under-16 bracket, Kai Sommers was first, Austin Bren was second, Kai Allread was third. Atlan Crossman was fourth, Trey Winklbauer was fifth. Wyatt Gross was sixth and Ryall was seventh. In the junior men’s under-18 bracket, Kai Sommers was first, Austin Bren was second and Garrison Cooper was third. In the men’s legends bracket, David Quillin was first and Craig Garfield was second. Bill Helmuth was first in the grand legends bracket, while Anthony Schaffer was first in the masters’ bracket.

On the girls’ side, Carolina Labin was first in the girls’ under-13 bracket. In the girls’ under-16 bracket, Lily Preziosi was first, Miah Schwind was second and Morgan Johnson was third. Lily Preziosi was first in the girls’ under-18 bracket, while Meara Johnson was second and Schwind was third. In the women’s open division, Elsa Quillin was first, Isabella Preziosi was second and Calli Kaufmann was third.

In the menehune under-14 longboard bracket, Orth was first, Dietterick was second and Ryall was third. Kai Sommers finished first in the under-18 junior longboard division, while Austin Bren was second. Kevin Chandler finished first in the masters’ longboard division. In the legends’ longboard division, David Quillin was first and Craig Garfield was second.

In the women’s junior longboard division, Lily Preziosi was first and Morgan Johnson was third. In the women’s longboard open division, Isabella Preziosi was first, Elsa Quillin was second, and Kaitlyn Keech was third.

In the open bodyboard division, Anthony Schaffer was first, Orth was second and Ryall was third.

In the open shortboard division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first, Austin Bren was second, Kai Sommers was third, Kade Sommers was fourth, Elsa Quillin was fifth, Gavin Bren was sixth, Trey Winklbauer was seventh, Craig Garfield was eighth, Garrison Cooper was ninth, Canton Ryall was 10th and Seamus Orth was 11th.