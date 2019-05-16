Empty Bowl Project And Soup Dinner Raises $8,443 For The Art League of Ocean City And Diakonia

The Empty Bowl Project and soup dinner raised $8,443 for the two nonprofits who co-sponsored the event — the Art League of Ocean City and Diakonia. Pictured, from left, are Art League board members Barbara Patrick and Emily Schwab, Diakonia board members Debbi Anderson and Allyson Church, Art League board member Sandy Gillis, Art League President John Sisson and Art League board member Laura Jenkins.