Marc Kilmer

SALISBURY – Wicomico County Councilman Marc Kilmer will step down from his position in June.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Wicomico County Council reported that Councilman Marc Kilmer, who represents District 2, had announced his intent to resign from office, effective June 15. Kilmer and his family will be leaving the county to return to his home state of Idaho.

“There’s some family needs back in Idaho,” Kilmer said in an interview this week. “So I need to get back there to help out.”

Kilmer was elected to his second consecutive term on the Wicomico County Council in November. He said he first decided to run for a seat on the council four-and-a-half years ago to address what he thought were issues plaguing Wicomico County.

“I figured I could sit around and complain about it or actually do something about it,” he said.

Kilmer highlighted some of the council’s accomplishments during his tenure.

“We cut taxes, worked with legislators and formed a resolution for an elected school board, tried to stop some of the spending increases that were proposed and repealed a law for the county to operate speed cameras,” he said. “And those were just some of the things we did.”

Kilmer said he hopes his successor will do his or her best to represent the rural areas of District 2.

“People in rural Wicomico County feel like they’re forgotten,” he said. “I tried to make sure their voices was heard, and hopefully whoever is chosen next will represent the area well.”

The county’s charter states that when a vacancy on the county council occurs before the end of a council term, the local State Central Committee of the party of which the vacating council member was affiliated shall prepare and submit to the council a list of four nominees for the vacated seat.

Each of the nominees must be of the same political affiliation and reside in the same councilmanic district as the vacating council member.

Since Kilmer is a registered Republican, the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee is seeking Republicans residing in District 2 who are interested in being nominated for appointment.

Those interested should contact Republican Central Committee Chairman Mark McIver at 443-735-2836 or mgmciver@gmail.com for complete information about applying. The committee is asking for all materials to be submitted by May 24.