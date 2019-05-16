BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in a solid performance in the Bayside Conference championship meet last weekend including a couple of conference championships.

London Drummond finished first in the high jump with a 6’2” jump. Drummond also finished 10th in the triple jump. Daletez Smith finished seventh in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

In the 200, Jonathan Santana finished 10th. Chad Fischer finished eighth in the 800 and Liam Foley finished 10th in the 3,200. Samuel Oates finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, while Victor Vick was seventh. Vick also finished 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Margie Rayne finished first in the shot put and second in the discus. Zoriah Shockley was eighth in the discus and 10th in the shot put. Jessica Janney finished third in the high jump, sixth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Caroline Gardner finished ninth in the 800.