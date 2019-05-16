BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity team’s season came to an end with an 11-10 loss to Chesapeake in the state 3A-East Region sectional last Friday, but the loss did little to tarnish what was a remarkable season for the Seahawks.

Decatur faced Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County last Friday in its opener in the 3A-East Section II playoffs and quickly found itself down by four goals early. The Seahawks battled back and cut the lead to 5-2 at halftime.

In the second half, both teams went back and forth in a see-saw contest Chesapeake appeared to be pulling away. The Seahawks made one big last push and cut the lead to one goal late, but Chesapeake held on for the 11-10 win to advance. With the loss, the Seahawks ended the season with an impressive 12-4 record. The season included win streaks of five and six games at different times.