Decatur Boys Bow Out Of State Playoffs

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity team’s season came to an end with an 11-10 loss to Chesapeake in the state 3A-East Region sectional last Friday, but the loss did little to tarnish what was a remarkable season for the Seahawks.

Decatur faced Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County last Friday in its opener in the 3A-East Section II playoffs and quickly found itself down by four goals early. The Seahawks battled back and cut the lead to 5-2 at halftime.

In the second half, both teams went back and forth in a see-saw contest Chesapeake appeared to be pulling away. The Seahawks made one big last push and cut the lead to one goal late, but Chesapeake held on for the 11-10 win to advance. With the loss, the Seahawks ended the season with an impressive 12-4 record. The season included win streaks of five and six games at different times.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.