Berlin Intermediate School Celebrates 150th Year Of Worcester County Public Schools

Berlin Intermediate School celebrated the 150th year of Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) by having a penny war race among the fourth, fifth and sixth grade teams. After a weeklong battle, the school was able to donate over $2,500 to the Worcester County Education Foundation with the fifth grade Sailfish team winning the competition. Pictured above are Assistant Principals David Gell and Jennifer Garton, Principal Ryan Cowder, foundation representative Hope Palmer and WCPS Chief Operating Officer Annette Wallace. Submitted Photos