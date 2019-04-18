Worcester Girls Stay On Major Roll

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team routed old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 22-2, last weekend for their fifth win in six games.

After starting the season with an 0-2 mark, the Mallards have been taking care of business for the most part. Worcester won three in a row over Bennett, Salisbury School and Northern before falling to Parkside last Monday on the road.

Last Wednesday, the Mallards routed Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIA) rival Gunston, 18-6. Against Gunston, Worcester jumped out to a big 13-5 lead by halftime and never looked back in the 18-6 win over the Herons.

Back in action at home last Friday, the Mallards took on old familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul, but the contest didn’t live up to the hype of previous clashes. Worcester rolled to a 15-1 lead by the end of the first half and cruised to the 22-2 win.

In their last two games, the Mallards have outscored their opponents, 40-8. After the Easter break, the Mallards will face always-tough St. Mary’s Ryken at home on April 25, followed by a rematch with Gunston on April 27 on Senior Day at home.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.