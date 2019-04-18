BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team routed old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 22-2, last weekend for their fifth win in six games.

After starting the season with an 0-2 mark, the Mallards have been taking care of business for the most part. Worcester won three in a row over Bennett, Salisbury School and Northern before falling to Parkside last Monday on the road.

Last Wednesday, the Mallards routed Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIA) rival Gunston, 18-6. Against Gunston, Worcester jumped out to a big 13-5 lead by halftime and never looked back in the 18-6 win over the Herons.

Back in action at home last Friday, the Mallards took on old familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul, but the contest didn’t live up to the hype of previous clashes. Worcester rolled to a 15-1 lead by the end of the first half and cruised to the 22-2 win.

In their last two games, the Mallards have outscored their opponents, 40-8. After the Easter break, the Mallards will face always-tough St. Mary’s Ryken at home on April 25, followed by a rematch with Gunston on April 27 on Senior Day at home.