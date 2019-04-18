How bad could it have been?

That’s what many were wondering after last week’s press conference on the legitimate threat made by students at Snow Hill Middle School last month.

While details are scant, what we do know is authorities were alerted by the school system of a potential school shooting plot. School officials learned about it when concerned students shared what they were hearing. A police investigation ensued, and the threat was found to be credible. Evidence was found in the homes of two juveniles supporting a planned shooting event at the middle school and confirmed, “the plot had been several months in the making,” according to a press release.

Human nature dictates a need for more information. There are many unsubstantiated rumors circulating in the community about this threat, but it will be weeks or maybe months before we know exactly what the two juveniles intended to do to their classmates, teachers and administrators at the small middle school with students in grades 4-8.

While we long for details, it’s opportune at this point in the investigation to applaud the students who shared their worries with adults. They learned of something concerning and spoke up. They did exactly what they should have done. They made the adults in charge aware and the investigation was launched. Lives were saved most likely.

At last week’s press conference, the importance of these students relaying what they heard was stressed. They did exactly what they were supposed to do.

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said, “A tremendous tragedy was prevented by the actions of the students who had the fortitude and courage to step forward and relay their concerns and fears.”

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor added, “See something, hear something, say something. It works. Our standing before you today is evidence of that. We are here first and foremost today to honor the bravery of several young people who prevented what otherwise could have been a tragic event for Snow Hill Middle School and our entire school system.”

The students deserve a tremendous amount of credit for being brave and informing those around them. It was incredibly disturbing to learn of these threats in the small community of Snow Hill, but it would have been horrifying if these plans were carried out. Whether these individuals would have executed these threats to shoot people at the school will never be known. What is certain is the kids who reported what they knew made sure it didn’t happen before it was too late. We thank them and congratulate them on doing the right thing.