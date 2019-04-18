BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team responded to a narrow 3-2 loss to county rival Snow Hill last week with a resounding 11-5 win over visiting Nandua.

The Seahawks had been on a roll over the last week with a 13-3 win over Parkside, followed by a 12-0 win over another Bayside South rival in Wicomico. Decatur’s three-game win streak ended last Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Worcester County rival Snow Hill.

The very next day, the Seahawks beat visiting Nandua, 11-5, to get back in the win column. With the win, Decatur improved to 6-2 on the season. The Seahawks were set to host Pocomoke on Monday but the game was postponed because of inclement weather. That game was moved to Thursday and played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur is back in action next Tuesday on the road at Crisfield.