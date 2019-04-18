Melody Clarke, Senior Regional Coordinator For Heritage Action for America, Guest Speaker At Republican Women Of Worcester County Meeting

Melody Clarke, senior regional coordinator for Heritage Action for America, was the guest speaker at the Republican Women of Worcester County’s March 28 luncheon meeting at the Dunes Manor Hotel. Clarke, right, is pictured with Beth Rodier, president of RWWC.