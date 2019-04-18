Kiwanis Club Of Ocean Pines-Ocean City Mans Canteen At Blood Bank Of DelMarVa’s Blood Drive

by
Kiwanis Club Of Ocean Pines-Ocean City Mans Canteen At Blood Bank Of DelMarVa’s Blood Drive

Whenever the Blood Bank of DelMarVa holds a blood drive in Ocean Pines, the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City mans the canteen where donors are provided with snacks and drinks to consume before leaving. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanians Suzanne Foley and Kitty Wrench providing to donors.