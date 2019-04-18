BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team beat Nandua, 11-6, last Friday at home to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Seahawks had jumped out to an early 6-1 record, their only loss coming to Colonel Richardson on April 1. Last week, Decatur beat Parkside, 10-4, and Wicomico, 16-1, to improve before falling to county rival Snow Hill, 5-3, on the road last Thursday.

The Seahawks quickly put that loss in the rear-view mirror with an 11-6 win over Nandua at home last Friday. Lexi Black collected three hits including a home run, while Brooklyn Pugner also had two hits including a home run. The Seahawks’ momentum was then stalled by a couple of weather-related cancellations against Kent Island last Saturday and Pocomoke on Monday. Decatur faces Crisfield on the road next Tuesday and Washington at home next Wednesday.