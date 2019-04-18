Decatur Splits Two With Eagles, Warriors

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team beat Nandua, 11-6, last Friday at home to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Seahawks had jumped out to an early 6-1 record, their only loss coming to Colonel Richardson on April 1. Last week, Decatur beat Parkside, 10-4, and Wicomico, 16-1, to improve before falling to county rival Snow Hill, 5-3, on the road last Thursday.

The Seahawks quickly put that loss in the rear-view mirror with an 11-6 win over Nandua at home last Friday. Lexi Black collected three hits including a home run, while Brooklyn Pugner also had two hits including a home run. The Seahawks’ momentum was then stalled by a couple of weather-related cancellations against Kent Island last Saturday and Pocomoke on Monday. Decatur faces Crisfield on the road next Tuesday and Washington at home next Wednesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.