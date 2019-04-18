BERLIN — Evergreen Lodge # 153 of Berlin has recently received training from The Grand Lodge of Maryland to provide the Maryland Child Identification Program (MD CHIP). This service will be offered on Saturday, April 20 during the Berlin Spring Celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the lodge on Main Street.

This service is provided free of charge by the Freemasons of Maryland. According to the FBI, in 2018 there were 424,066 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries for missing children.

When a child participates in the program, the child is photographed, and digital fingerprints are taken. Additionally, a video recording of the child speaking is made. All information is then recorded onto a CD. A cheek swab of the child’s DNA is collected painlessly. Everything is then sealed in an envelope and given to the parent for safekeeping.

“This program can be used for children and vulnerable adults,” said Granvil “Pete” Jones of Evergreen Lodge #153.

If you would like to schedule this free service for a community organization, contact Jones at 410-726-3269 or email gjones21811@verizon.net .