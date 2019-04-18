BERLIN – The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Spring Celebration on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Street will be closed for games, crafts and other activities sponsored by a variety of non-profits and businesses in the area.

Schedule of events start with a pancake breakfast with Peter Rabbit hosted by Rayne’s Reef. Seating available at 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults. Cash only. Reservations required by calling 410-641-4775.

After breakfast, attendees can then hop down to the corner of Washington and West streets for an egg hunt at 1 p.m. Following the egg hunt at 3 p.m., the madhatter parade will start at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services. Craft your own hat at home and show it off for the judges as you walk down Main Street. There will be four categories — Berlin Green (out of recycled material), Most Outrageous, Most Original and Cutest. Participants should arrive 15 minutes ahead of time for registration.

Other activities include a moon bounce, face painting, cupcake walk, crafts, games, chalk and bubbles.