Fifteen Easter egg hunts will take place at the 20th Annual Easter, Art, Craft and Kids Fun Fair this weekend. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – The 20th Annual Easter Art, Craft and Kids Fun Fair will be held Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. The event will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

The art and craft show offers more than 70 vendors from near and far, a wide variety of creative and unique gifts, and accessories galore. It’s a perfect early opportunity to shop for that special Mother’s Day gift.

The Easter Kids Fun Fair is a highlight for the children, offering two fun-filled days for children and their families to enjoy continuous festivities throughout the day.

Activities include 15 Easter egg hunts throughout both days, Beanie the Easter Buddy, jelly bean guesses, coloring tables, musical chairs, hula hoop contests, fastest dresser relays, limbo contests, egg spoon races, juggling shows and lessons, balloon-a-mania and appearances by Sponge Bob.

Cost of admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors over 60 years old and for students ages 4-18 and free for kids under 3 years old and military, police and fire with identification.