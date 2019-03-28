Worcester Preparatory Upper School Students Perform The Musical The Pajama Game

by

Students DStudents EA talented group of Worcester Preparatory Upper School students, under the direction of Paulette DeRosa-Matrona and Music Director Christopher Buzby, performed the musical The Pajama Game on to rave reviews. Beautiful and creative pieces of art, created by Upper School students in George Zaiser’s art classes, were on display throughout the room for all to admire. Pictured left, are Anthony Reilly, Bryn Elliot, Jacob Osias, Devin Wallace, Anderssen Taylor, Natalie Foxwell, Ian Betterson and Kaitlyn Hamer. Right, musical leads Dominic Anthony and Annika Larsen are pictured.