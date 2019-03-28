Things I Like – March 29, 2019

by

Experiencing southern hospitality

A buffer day between vacation and work

That my kids will eat vegetables

Listening to a book on a long road trip

People who like what they do for a living

What the St. Patrick’s Day parade means for OC’s economy

The amazing food on a Disney cruise

A few days in a row without rain

The DARE program in schools

Buds returning to a tree

A tired, wet and sandy dog leaving the beach

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.