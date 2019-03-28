Stephen Decatur High School Seniors Grace Beres And Kevin Beck Named Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

by
Stephen Decatur High School Seniors Grace Beres And Kevin Beck Named Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Grace Beres (basketball) and Kevin Beck (track) were named Premier Driving School February Athletes of the Month. Also pictured are Assistant Principal Dr. Curtis Bunting and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.