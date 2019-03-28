Seahawks Edge WiHi In Season Opener

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team opened its 2019 season with a win over Wicomico, 3-1, on the road on Monday.

The Seahawks will rely on strong pitching and solid defense this year as they hope to match last year’s 18-4 record and did both well on Monday in the opener. Hayden Snelsire hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to break up a 1-1 tie and the Seahawks tacked on another run for the 3-1 win in the opener.

Decatur opens with four of its first five games on the road. They won’t play at home until Monday’s schedule game with Colonel Richardson.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.