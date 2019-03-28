BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team opened its 2019 season with a win over Wicomico, 3-1, on the road on Monday.

The Seahawks will rely on strong pitching and solid defense this year as they hope to match last year’s 18-4 record and did both well on Monday in the opener. Hayden Snelsire hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to break up a 1-1 tie and the Seahawks tacked on another run for the 3-1 win in the opener.

Decatur opens with four of its first five games on the road. They won’t play at home until Monday’s schedule game with Colonel Richardson.