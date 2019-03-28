Handy’s Retirement From Ocean City Celebrated; ‘Hondo’ A Mainstay In Local Recreation For 39 Years OCEAN CITY — Long-time Ocean City Recreation and Parks fixture Albin “Hondo” Handy, called the heart and soul of the department for nearly 40 years, was feted with an emotional ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.Hired in January 1980, Handy came to Ocean City from the Harford County Recreation and Parks Department. He started as… Read more »

$5 Hourly Rate For Inlet Parking Lot On Fourth Of July Approved; Flat Rate From Previous Years Abandoned OCEAN CITY — After a significant drop-off in Inlet lot parking revenue on the Fourth of July last summer, resort officials this week tweaked the formula with an increased hourly rate on the popular holiday.For several years, the Town of Ocean City charged a flat rate to park on the Inlet lot on the Fourth… Read more »

Berlin Elected Officials Roasted Over Budget Woes, Likely Tax, Fee Increases BERLIN – Residents voiced frustration over municipal expenses and concern regarding a pending tax increase at a special budget meeting this week.On Tuesday, more than a hundred Berlin residents attended a public budget listening session hosted by the town’s elected officials at Stephen Decatur High School. Attendees expressed concern about the impact the proposed property… Read more »