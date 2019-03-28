Salisbury Soccer Club Wins Ocean City Recreation And Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Tournament

by
The Salisbury Soccer Club won the women’s adult division of the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Tournament last weekend. Pictured above, the happy team shows off the championship hardware.’

Submitted photo

