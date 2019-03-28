Ravens Roost #44 Presents Checks To Diakonia Totaling $1,000

Raven Roost #44 Ocean City President Eric Waterman, right, recently presented checks totaling $1,000 to Diakonia Program Director Jennifer Traeger on behalf of the Council of Baltimore Raven Roosts and OC Roost #44.