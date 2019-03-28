Open Houses Of The Week – March 29, 2019

by
Open Houses Of The Week – March 29, 2019

OCEAN CITY
English Towers
Unit #803
100 St. Coastal Hwy
Direct Oceanfront
Sat 11-2
3BR/2BA Condo
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049

BERLIN
11812 Gum Point Rd
Auction Preview
Thurs 3-5
Waterfront Lot
26353SF
Dock/Ramp/Boathouse
Pete Richardson
Auction Sales
410-546-2425

OCEAN PINES
2 Bimini Lane
Sat 12-3
4-5BR/2.5BA
Corner Lot
Single Family Home
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122

OCEAN CITY
Surfside 84 #6(2C)
Direct Oceanfront
84th St Oceanfront
Sun 11-2
2BR/2BA condo
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122