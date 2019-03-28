JAG President Jill Ferrante, left, presented a check along with members of the JAG Executive Committee to AGH President/CEO Michael Franklin; Todd Ferrante, as chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation; Greg Shockley, chair of the Board of Trustees; and Toni Keiser, AGH Vice President of Public Relations. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Junior Auxiliary Group recently presented a check to Atlantic General Hospital at their recent new member social at Marlin Moon restaurant as a pledge toward the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation’s Campaign for the Future.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary Group, along with family and friends, joined together at Marlin Moon to recognize the group’s significant contribution to the hospital’s $10 million philanthropic community support initiative. This was the group’s third installment towards its $25,000 pledge.

The Campaign for the Future will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects planned under the organization’s 2020 Vision five-year strategic plan. Among them is construction of the new 18,000-square-foot full service John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, the completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas.