i.g. Burton Company Presents $2,500 Check To Worcester County Education Foundation

by
i.g. Burton Company Presents $2,500 Check To Worcester County Education Foundation

The i.g. Burton company of Berlin recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Worcester County Education Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Pete Renzi, Wayne Weir, MJ Lofland, all of i.g. Burton; Steve Price, Assistant Superintendent of Safety and WCEF Board member; Charles Burton, owner of i.g. Burton; Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor; and Ray Thompson, Worcester County Education Foundation chair. Submitted Photos