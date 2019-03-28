FENWICK ISLAND – Police officers in Fenwick Island will now carry Narcan as emergency calls outside the resort increase.

Last Friday, Fenwick Island Police Chief William Boyden announced all officers in the department will soon carry Narcan.

“About a month ago we started the implementation of a Narcan program,” he said. “For somebody who doesn’t know what Narcan is, it’s an antidote for an opioid overdose, which can either be accidental or on purpose.”

As part of the program, Boyden said each officer had been trained to administer Narcan when needed.

“We coordinated with the state and the county and this week we finished up with each officer being trained,” he said. “Currently we are waiting for supplies from the state.”

In the last 24 months, Boyden said two overdoses were reported within town limits, one at a nearby gas station and another at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Route 54.

“We haven’t had any major problem in town,” he said.

But Boyden noted the Fenwick Island Police Department was assisting in more emergency calls outside the resort.

“As you can see in my reports, we are being dispatched more and more outside of town,” he said. “There have been more instances out on Route 54 and we figured we would get ahead of the game. We should be up and running by April 1.”