Decatur’s Anya Knappenberger finished third in her bracket in the USMC girls’ nationals in Oklahoma to earn All-American honors. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur wrestler Anya Knappenberger finished third in the USMC girls’ nationals last weekend in Oklahoma City to earn All-American honors.

Knappenberger competed in the 112-pound bracket at the USMC nationals last weekend in Oklahoma City and took third-place by beating Artemesia Matera of California. Knappenberger essentially won double All-American honors by finishing third in the grades 9-10 bracket and fifth overall in the girls’ 9-12 bracket.

Earlier this year, Knappenberger, who battled week in and week out on the unbeaten Decatur varsity team, got her moment in the sun when she won the girls’ state championship at 112, the first-ever state title for a female wrestler from the school. Knappenberger swept three matches and didn’t give up a single point on her way to the title.